Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Historic success for Indian Paralympic athletes at Paralympics

04 September 2024_ Indian Para athletes have achieved their best ever result at the Paralympics, winning three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze...

India: Historic success for Indian Paralympic athletes at Paralympics
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ Indian Para athletes have achieved their best ever result at the Paralympics, winning three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals. The extraordinary success has raised questions about how much is being done to support Para athletes in the country. The news comes at a time when attention is also being paid to the challenges faced by women in Malayalam cinema, as highlighted by the K Hema Commission report. The source of this information is indianexpress.com. Para athletes are a vital part of sports in India, demonstrating resilience and talent despite the odds.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
news comes at the source of this information is at successo
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza