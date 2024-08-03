India: Historic victory for Indian hockey against Australia at the Paris Olympics

02 August 2024_ The Indian hockey team made history by beating Australia 3-2 in their final group match at the Paris Olympics, marking their first win against the Australians in this competition since 1972. India dominated the match, with Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring the crucial goals, while the defense remained calm at crucial moments. This victory represents an important step for the Indian team, which has already won a bronze medal in these Olympics and is preparing for the quarterfinals. The news is reported by Hindustan Times. India, who have a long tradition in hockey, have suffered heavy defeats against Australia in the past, making this victory even more significant for the fans.