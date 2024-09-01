India: House of BJP leader set on fire in Manipur during ethnic protests

01 September 2024_ The house of a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set on fire by unidentified assailants in Manipur, India, during demonstrations by the Kuki-Zo, a tribal group demanding a separate administration. Ethnic tensions in the region have led to clashes and violence, highlighting deep social divisions. This incident marks a further deterioration of the situation in Manipur, already marked by ethnic conflicts. The news is reported by thehindu.com. Manipur is a state in northeastern India, known for its cultural diversity and tensions between different ethnic groups.