Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: House of BJP leader set on fire in Manipur during ethnic protests

01 September 2024_ The house of a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set on fire by unidentified assailants in Manipur, India,...

India: House of BJP leader set on fire in Manipur during ethnic protests
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ The house of a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set on fire by unidentified assailants in Manipur, India, during demonstrations by the Kuki-Zo, a tribal group demanding a separate administration. Ethnic tensions in the region have led to clashes and violence, highlighting deep social divisions. This incident marks a further deterioration of the situation in Manipur, already marked by ethnic conflicts. The news is reported by thehindu.com. Manipur is a state in northeastern India, known for its cultural diversity and tensions between different ethnic groups.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This incident marks situation in Manipur Manipur India
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza