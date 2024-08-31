India: Hyderabad aims to become a leader in AI and disruptive technologies

August 31, 2024_ The Telangana government, led by Minister K.T. Rama Rao, is working to position Hyderabad as a hub for artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies. Despite the gap with Bengaluru, the government aims to attract investments and startups in the AI sector, highlighting the importance of a technology ecosystem that has developed over the past three decades. During recent visits to the United States, officials received strong interest from investors in opportunities in Hyderabad. The source of this information is newindianexpress.com. The government is also facing political criticism over investments and is implementing new industrial policies to support economic growth and employment in the region.