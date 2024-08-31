Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Hyderabad aims to become a leader in AI and disruptive technologies

August 31, 2024_ The Telangana government, led by Minister K.T. Rama Rao, is working to position Hyderabad as a hub for artificial intelligence and...

India: Hyderabad aims to become a leader in AI and disruptive technologies
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ The Telangana government, led by Minister K.T. Rama Rao, is working to position Hyderabad as a hub for artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies. Despite the gap with Bengaluru, the government aims to attract investments and startups in the AI sector, highlighting the importance of a technology ecosystem that has developed over the past three decades. During recent visits to the United States, officials received strong interest from investors in opportunities in Hyderabad. The source of this information is newindianexpress.com. The government is also facing political criticism over investments and is implementing new industrial policies to support economic growth and employment in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
criticism over investments Hyderabad funzionamento working
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza