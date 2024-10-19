India: IGNYTE, the Indian helmet brand, gears up for EICMA 2024 in Milan

October 19, 2024_ IGNYTE, the Indian helmet brand, will be participating in the prestigious EICMA 2024 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, showcasing its new range of helmets and accessories for motorcyclists. This event is a great opportunity for IGNYTE to establish itself in the international market and prove that Indian brands can compete globally. Featuring Italian design and international safety certifications, IGNYTE helmets are designed for riders who do not want to compromise on style or safety. IGNYTE’s participation in EICMA underscores the quality of Indian manufacturing and its potential to challenge global industry leaders. The news was reported by obnews.co, highlighting the growing recognition of Indian products in the international market.