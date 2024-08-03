India: Imam refuses to hold funeral for political reasons in Moradabad

02 August 2024_ An imam in Kundarki, Moradabad, refused to perform the funeral prayer for a deceased person, claiming that his family had voted for the BJP in the last elections. The refusal led to the deceased's son, Dilnawaz Khan, filing a complaint against Imam Rashid Hussain and five other individuals. Despite an attempt to hold a funeral, no one showed up to pay their respects, forcing the family to seek help elsewhere. The news was reported by दैनिक जागरण. This episode raises questions about local political tensions and the impact these may have on religious and community practices in India.