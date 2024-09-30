Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
India: Important hearings in Kolkata doctor rape case
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
September 30, 2024_ Two significant hearings in the rape and murder case of a young woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata will take place today. The Supreme Court, headed by a three-judge bench, will hear the matter after the hearing scheduled for September 27 was postponed. Meanwhile, a special court in Kolkata will hear the CBI’s demand for narco-analysis and polygraph tests for the accused, including a former headmaster. Legal experts warn that today’s decisions could have significant ramifications, as the charges could lead to death sentences if upheld, Sanmarg reported. The situation is further complicated by a recent protest by doctors over attacks they faced after the death of a patient, highlighting the strains in Kolkata’s healthcare system.

Tag
rape case at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata Calcutta rapa
