Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
India: Increase in prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes

04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
July 3, 2024_ Prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes in India have increased by 15% to 58% in the last month. The central government has stated that the situation is temporary and that prices, except for potatoes, will soon be under control. The wholesale prices of these vegetables have increased by 65.70% (tomatoes), 35.36% (onions) and 17.57% (potatoes) respectively in the last 30 days. The national average price of tomatoes rose to ₹55.04 per kg, while that of onions increased to ₹42.46 per kg and that of potatoes to ₹34.65 per kg. Vartha Bharathi reports it. The government expects tomato and onion prices to fall soon thanks to a good harvest and a favorable monsoon, while potato prices will remain high for the season.

