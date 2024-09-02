India: Increase in undocumented Indians crossing Canadian border into US

September 02, 2024_ The number of undocumented Indians crossing the Canada-US border on foot has reached an all-time high. This is accompanied by a surge in Indian asylum seekers in the US, with a growing number of encounters with authorities at the border. Concerns also extend to Indian passengers travelling to Canada seeking asylum in the UK, creating an overload in the justice systems of both countries. The source of this information is indianexpress.com. The situation highlights the challenges faced by Indian migrants seeking better opportunities abroad, as authorities are faced with a growing number of asylum cases.