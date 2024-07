India: Increased discrimination in prisons

12 July 2024_ There is an increase in caste-based discrimination in Indian prisons. Dalit and minority prisoners are particularly subject to mistreatment and abuse. This phenomenon raises concerns about human rights and social justice within the Indian prison system. The authorities are called upon to intervene to ensure fair and dignified treatment for all prisoners. Vartha Bharathi reports it. The situation highlights the need for urgent reforms to address systemic inequalities in Indian prisons.