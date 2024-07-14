Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
India: INDIA alliance leads in by-elections
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
13 July 2024_ According to trends on the Election Commission website, INDIA alliance parties have won four seats and are leading in six, while the BJP has won one seat and is ahead in another, with an independent candidate in the lead on a seat. These results emerged during the counting of votes for the by-elections held earlier in the week. The INDIA alliance's strong performance reflects significant support, while the BJP and an independent candidate maintained their position in some constituencies. The final results are yet to be declared, with counting still underway. By-elections to 13 assembly seats were held on Wednesday in various states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The Asian Age reports it. INDIA alliance parties, including Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK, showed a strong performance, highlighting the competitive nature of the current political landscape.

in Evidenza