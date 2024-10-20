Cerca nel sito
 
India: INDIA Bloc gears up for Jharkhand assembly elections
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly elections together, with the Congress and JMM fielding candidates in 70 of the 81 seats. Seat-sharing talks are underway with allied partners RJD and Left parties for the remaining 11 seats. The elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. Soren confirmed that the INDIA bloc has decided to unite for these elections during a meeting with allied partners. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Jharkhand is a state in eastern India, known for its mineral resources and cultural diversity.

