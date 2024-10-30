Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
India: India-China disengagement process completed in Ladakh

October 29, 2024_ The disengagement process between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector has been...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ The disengagement process between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector has been successfully completed. Following the withdrawal of troops, the two countries have begun reconnoitering positions and dismantling military infrastructure. Coordinated patrols, involving small groups of soldiers, will begin in the coming days, allowing access to previously inaccessible areas such as the Depsang and Demchok Plains. The source of this news is The Asian Age. Despite the progress, a significant number of Indian soldiers will remain in the region until a broader consensus on border patrol mechanisms is established.

