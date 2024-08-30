India: India-China meeting to resolve border disputes

August 30, 2024_ India and China held a constructive meeting to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs in Beijing. The two nations sought to narrow differences and find an early resolution to the outstanding issues. India’s Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as a frank and proactive exchange of views. The source of this news is thehindu.com. This meeting is an important step in the effort to establish more effective communication between the two countries, which have a long history of tensions along their border.