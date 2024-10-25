Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
India: India, China reach agreement to disengage troops from Ladakh

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ India and China have begun the process of disengaging troops in Ladakh, following a historic agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. The disengagement, which will begin in the strategic Depsang and Demchok plains, involves the controlled removal of temporary posts and military facilities. The two nations have agreed not to interfere with each other during patrolling operations, aiming to prevent direct conflict, The Hindu reported. The agreement is a significant step towards stabilizing India-China relations, which have been strained since 2020 due to clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

