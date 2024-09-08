India: India-Maldives Defence Dialogue Marks Step Towards Cooperation

07 September 2024_ For the first time since the withdrawal of Indian military forces from the Maldives earlier this year, officials from New Delhi and Male met for a defence dialogue, discussing cooperation projects and bilateral military exercises. The meeting is significant as relations between the two countries have cooled since the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who has spearheaded the 'India Out' campaign. India's defence ministry described the talks as "productive", promising to strengthen common interests and stability in the Indian Ocean region. The source of this information is indianexpress.com. The Maldives, a strategic archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is crucial to India's maritime security, which fears China's growing influence in the region.