August 13, 2024_ After a period of diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visited the Maldives, signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and inaugurating six high-impact development projects. The visit follows concerns expressed by Maldivian leaders over the Indian presence, but marks a step towards normalization of relations, with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu expressing his willingness to establish peace with India. The new agreements include programmes to upskill 1,000 Maldivian civil servants and the introduction of the UPI system in the Maldives. The news was reported by Pragativadi, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the development and training sectors. Jaishankar's visit is an attempt to strengthen bilateral ties and promote stability in the region.