Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: India, UAE reach energy cooperation agreements

September 10, 2024_ The leaders of India and the UAE have signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in the energy sector. The agreements include...

India: India, UAE reach energy cooperation agreements
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ The leaders of India and the UAE have signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in the energy sector. The agreements include increasing India's fuel reserves, supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cooperating in the field of nuclear energy. The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These agreements are a significant step in strengthening energy ties between the two countries, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. Energy cooperation is crucial to support the economic growth and energy security of the rapidly growing country India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed UAE The agreements UAE reach energy
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza