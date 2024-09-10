India: India, UAE reach energy cooperation agreements

September 10, 2024_ The leaders of India and the UAE have signed five agreements to enhance cooperation in the energy sector. The agreements include increasing India's fuel reserves, supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cooperating in the field of nuclear energy. The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These agreements are a significant step in strengthening energy ties between the two countries, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. Energy cooperation is crucial to support the economic growth and energy security of the rapidly growing country India.