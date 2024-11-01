India: Indian and Chinese Army Exchange Sweets Along Line of Control

November 01, 2024_ Amid Diwali celebrations, the Indian Army has shared images of Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanging sweets at different locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This cordial gesture comes a day after the completion of the disengagement process between the two countries at two critical border points. The festive season is in full swing, with sweet and savoury foods taking centre stage in the celebrations. This was reported by indianexpress.com. This exchange symbolises an attempt to maintain peace and cooperation between India and China, two nations that have historically had tense relations.