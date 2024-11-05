India: Indian Army successfully completes first patrol at Depsang after withdrawal of Chinese troops

04 November 2024_ The Indian Army has successfully conducted its first patrol in the Depsang region of eastern Ladakh after completing the disengagement process with the Chinese Army. This follows an agreement between the Indian and Chinese sides to withdraw troops and resume patrols in Depsang and Demchok. The patrol took place at one of the designated patrolling points, marking a significant step in normalising the situation in the region. The news was reported by The Asian Age. Depsang is a strategic border area between India and China, often at the centre of military tensions between the two countries.