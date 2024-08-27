Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
India: Indian Artists Protagonists at the Venice Biennale 2024

27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
August 26, 2024_ Despite the lack of a national pavilion, India is well represented at the 60th Venice Biennale, with a record 12 Indian artists. The works on display range from installations by queer artists to murals celebrating the transgender community, highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity. Indian art is also intertwined with Italian art, as demonstrated by the pavilion curated by Luca Cerizza, which explores Indian philosophy through the work of Massimo Bartolini. The news is reported by architecturaldigest.in. This event highlights the importance of cultural collaboration between India and Italy, providing a platform for international artistic dialogue.

