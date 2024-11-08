India: Indian Consulate in Toronto cancels consular events due to security concerns

November 7, 2024_ The Indian Consulate in Toronto has announced the cancellation of several scheduled consular camps due to the lack of security protection from Canadian authorities. The decision was taken after violent clashes occurred during a consular camp at the Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, where anti-India extremists created riots. The Consulate expressed disappointment at the failure of security agencies to provide the necessary protection, stressing that consular camps are routine events to assist Indian citizens. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The security situation remains a concern, and the Indian government has formally protested the events, highlighting the strains in bilateral relations between India and Canada.