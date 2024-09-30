Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Indian government promotes fight against poverty

September 30, 2024_ India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the importance of a global commitment to eradicating poverty at an...

India: Indian government promotes fight against poverty
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the importance of a global commitment to eradicating poverty at an event in Bengaluru. Sitharaman said it is crucial for governments, organizations and citizens to work together to address this challenge. She stressed that the fight against poverty requires a collective and coordinated effort. The event highlighted the strategies needed to improve the lives of the disadvantaged. This news is reported by Vartha Bharati. The Indian government is implementing several policies to reduce poverty and improve social welfare in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
said it an event in Bengaluru eradicating poverty at an commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza