India: Indian government promotes fight against poverty

September 30, 2024_ India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the importance of a global commitment to eradicating poverty at an event in Bengaluru. Sitharaman said it is crucial for governments, organizations and citizens to work together to address this challenge. She stressed that the fight against poverty requires a collective and coordinated effort. The event highlighted the strategies needed to improve the lives of the disadvantaged. This news is reported by Vartha Bharati. The Indian government is implementing several policies to reduce poverty and improve social welfare in the country.