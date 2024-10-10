India: Indian Navy begins construction of nuclear submarines to counter Chinese fleet

October 10, 2024_ The Indian Navy has received approval to build two nuclear-armed attack submarines (SSN) to bolster its fleet, which is currently outmatched by China’s. This comes after the Navy submitted the proposal nearly five years ago, following the expiry of a contract for a Russian Akula submarine in 2021. The new submarines will be built with 90 percent indigenous content and the first is scheduled for 2040. The source of this news is The Free Press Journal. The Indian Navy, currently with 19 submarines, is looking to modernise its fleet to take on the growing power of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which has over 70 submarines.