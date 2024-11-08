India: Indian Railways Diesel Locomotives Find New Life in African Markets

07 November 2024_ Indian Railways is stepping up its electrification efforts, but it is also rethinking the use of its soon-to-be obsolete diesel locomotives, aiming for export. RITES, the state-owned railways body, has already received orders for refurbished locomotives from South African mining and steel plants, with contracts worth ₹35 crore and ₹50 crore. The challenge is to convert the Indian locomotives, designed for a broad gauge network, to a narrower gauge used in over a dozen African countries, including South Africa. RITES expects to complete the modification and get the prototype approved in the coming months, opening up a significant potential market. The news was reported by The Hindu. This project represents a major opportunity for the Indian railway industry, helping to boost the economy of African nations through the transport of minerals.