India: Indian Railways to test first hydrogen train by 2025

September 12, 2024_ Indian Railways has launched an innovative project to test the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, with field trials scheduled for January 2025. The prototype of the hydrogen-powered train is expected to be completed by December 2024, with some existing diesel locomotives being converted to use hydrogen fuel cell technology. This project is a significant step towards more sustainable rail transport and aims to reduce the environmental impact of India’s rail network. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, aligning India with global trends in the railway sector.