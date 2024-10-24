India: Indian students' interest in higher education in Italy grows

October 23, 2024_ A recent report has highlighted a significant increase in Indian student enrollment in Italy, with an expected growth of 22.2% from 2023 to 2025 and a whopping 540.9% by 2030. The launch event of the report was held at the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi, where Ambassador Antonio Bartoli highlighted the importance of the diversity that Indian students bring to Italian academic institutions. Italy is emerging as an attractive destination for higher education due to the quality of its programs and relatively low costs compared to other global destinations. The source of this news is business-standard.com. Italy offers over 600 courses taught in English, making it an ideal choice for Indian students seeking high-quality education in a culturally rich environment.