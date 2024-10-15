India: Indian students' interest in Italian universities grows

October 14, 2024_ Italy is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Indian students seeking education abroad, thanks to its rich cultural heritage and prestigious universities. Italian institutions, such as the University of Bologna and the Polytechnic University of Milan, offer high-quality programs at affordable costs, thus attracting a growing number of students. Italian universities are renowned for their courses in engineering, economics and arts, with scholarship opportunities for international students. The news was reported by indibloghub.com, highlighting the importance of Italian education for young Indians. Studying in Italy not only offers a world-class education, but also allows one to immerse themselves in the Italian culture, famous for its history and beauty.