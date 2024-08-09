India: Indian Students Return From Bangladesh Due to Political Unrest

09 August 2024_ Over 7,200 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh in recent weeks due to political unrest that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. There are currently around 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, of which over 9,000 are students. India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it is coordinating the return of Indian nationals and ensuring their safety during the journey, the Deccan Chronicle reported. Indian authorities are working with the Bangladeshi government to facilitate the return of citizens and ensure their safety at ports and airports along the India-Bangladesh border.