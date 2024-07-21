Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
India: Indian trade union delegation participates in a training program in Italy

21 July 2024_ A delegation from the West Central Railway Employees Union, led by president Alpana Shukla, participates in a training program...

India: Indian trade union delegation participates in a training program in Italy
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
21 July 2024_ A delegation from the West Central Railway Employees Union, led by president Alpana Shukla, participates in a training program organized by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Turin, Italy. The program aims to improve workers' conditions, promote work excellence, gender equality and workplace safety. Mukesh Galav, secretary general of the union, highlighted the importance of this event for sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region. The participation of the Indian delegation highlights the importance of international cooperation to address the challenges of the world of work. This is reported by bhaskar.com. This event represents a significant opportunity to strengthen ties between India and Italy in the field of workers' rights and trade union policies.

