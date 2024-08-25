Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
India: Indian, US Defence Ministers Meet to Strengthen Cooperation in Pacific

India: Indian, US Defence Ministers Meet to Strengthen Cooperation in Pacific
25 agosto 2024
August 24, 2024_ Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategies to deepen the defence partnership between the two countries, with the aim of supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. During the meeting, the leaders agreed to advance priority co-production projects, including aircraft engines and land mobility systems. Cooperation in the Pacific is particularly relevant in the context of China's growing military expansion in the region. The news was reported by the Pentagon, as highlighted by spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder. This meeting marks an important step in the joint defence strategy between India and the US, at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

