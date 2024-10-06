Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
India: IndiGo faces significant delays due to system failure

India: IndiGo faces significant delays due to system failure
06 ottobre 2024
05 October 2024_ Passengers on IndiGo flights have faced significant delays and long queues due to a major system failure on Saturday. Essential services such as online check-in and reservations were disrupted, causing an average delay of 45 minutes at key airports such as Mumbai. IndiGo has acknowledged the issue and said it is doing everything it can to assist passengers. The situation has caused significant inconvenience to travellers at a peak time. The news was reported by The Asian Age, highlighting the importance of information systems management in the airline industry.

