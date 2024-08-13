India: Inflation falls to five-year low of 3.5% in July

August 13, 2024_ Inflation in India fell to 3.5% in July 2024, the lowest level in five years and below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4%. This decline is mainly attributed to a favorable base effect rather than a significant change in the economy. Although inflation eased from 5.1% in June, it increased by 1.4% from the previous month. Independent economists expect a more favorable inflation trajectory, barring a significant disruption in the monsoon. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. The RBI maintained its annual inflation forecast for 2024-25 at 4.5%, while industrial activity showed signs of slowing.