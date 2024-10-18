India: Infosys posts profit rise, raises revenue forecast

October 17, 2024_ Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, reported a 4.7% rise in net profit in the second quarter to Rs 6,506 crore. The company also raised its revenue growth forecast for the 2024-25 fiscal year to between 3.75% and 4.5%. Additionally, Infosys added around 2,500 employees in the September quarter, breaking six consecutive quarters of workforce reduction, The Hindu Business Line reported. Bengaluru-based Infosys is a leader in the technology services sector and has seen significant growth in recent years thanks to large-scale contracts and the adoption of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.