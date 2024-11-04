Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
India: Internal Crisis in BJD Party After Losing Power

03 November 2024_ The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party is facing an internal crisis after losing power, with several leaders quitting the party to join...

India: Internal Crisis in BJD Party After Losing Power
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party is facing an internal crisis after losing power, with several leaders quitting the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJD MP Munna Khan has said that 14 of the 22 leaders who recently switched sides are still in touch with him. The situation has led to political tensions, with the BJP responding to Khan's claims by criticising his understanding of politics. The source of this information is Pragativadi. The crisis in the BJD is being accentuated by growing discontent among its members and the flight of prominent figures to the BJP, India's main opposition party.

