Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Investigations into Kolkata rape and murder case continue with polygraph test

August 20, 2024_ The investigation into the Kolkata rape and murder case has taken a step forward with the interrogation of the victim's family and...

India: Investigations into Kolkata rape and murder case continue with polygraph test
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ The investigation into the Kolkata rape and murder case has taken a step forward with the interrogation of the victim's family and examination of the crime scene. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called for a polygraph test for suspect Sanjay Roy, due to inconsistencies in his statements. The victim's family has raised doubts about his sole guilt, alleging that multiple people are involved and demanding a thorough investigation. This news is sourced from Pragativadi. The investigation will also include a psychological analysis of the victim, using her diary and communications to understand her state of mind before the murder.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
step forward victim's family has and murder murder
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza