India: Investigations into Kolkata rape and murder case continue with polygraph test

August 20, 2024_ The investigation into the Kolkata rape and murder case has taken a step forward with the interrogation of the victim's family and examination of the crime scene. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called for a polygraph test for suspect Sanjay Roy, due to inconsistencies in his statements. The victim's family has raised doubts about his sole guilt, alleging that multiple people are involved and demanding a thorough investigation. This news is sourced from Pragativadi. The investigation will also include a psychological analysis of the victim, using her diary and communications to understand her state of mind before the murder.