Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:35
India: Investment flows to India lag behind China

October 4, 2024_ Over the past seven days, China-focused funds have seen extraordinary inflows of more than $13 billion, while India-focused funds...

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ Over the past seven days, China-focused funds have seen extraordinary inflows of more than $13 billion, while India-focused funds have received just $107 million, representing less than 1% of China inflows. Despite the decline, inflows into Indian funds have been positive, an encouraging sign according to Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global. Brandt described the shift in flows into China as

