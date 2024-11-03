India: Investment Opportunities in New Financial Year Samvat 2081

November 02, 2024_ With the start of the new financial year Samvat 2081, Indian investors are faced with a major opportunity to restructure their investment strategies. Experts predict that the coming year will set new standards in the investment arena, thanks to strong domestic demand and inflow of savings into the stock market. In Samvat 2080, investor wealth increased by Rs 128 lakh crore, making it the highest wealth creation year on record. Analysts suggest that diversification and investing in thematic mutual funds, especially in the green energy and technology sectors, will be key to capitalizing on the long-term growth trends. The Hindu Business Line reports this. Investors can also consider gold and real estate funds as stable and culturally significant investment options in India.