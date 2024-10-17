India: Isha Ambani Brings Kiko Milano To India In Rs 100 Crore Deal

Cerca nel sito
 
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Isha Ambani, daughter of tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has closed a deal worth around Rs 100 crore to bring popular Italian cosmetics brand Kiko Milano to India. This strategic acquisition is a major step forward for Reliance Retail, intensifying competition in the rapidly expanding beauty industry. Kiko Milano, founded in 1997 in Italy, is known for its wide range of over 1,200 beauty and skincare products and will open stores in six Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. The news was reported by updatenownews.com. Kiko Milano’s entry into the Indian market marks a further strengthening of business ties between Italy and India in the beauty industry.

