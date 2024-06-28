India: Isha Ambani Piramal and Italian fashion at the Met Gala

June 27, 2024_ Isha Ambani Piramal, one of India's most elegant women, made her Met Gala debut in 2017 wearing Dior Haute Couture. Her passion for fashion led her to commission a unique lehenga from Italian brand Valentino for her wedding. During her brother Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies, Isha wore couture gowns, including creations by Giambattista Valli and Tamara Ralph. Her stylistic evolution has been followed with interest, as reported by vogue.in. The news highlights the influence of Italian fashion in Isha Ambani Piramal's wardrobe, highlighting her ability to blend tradition and modernity.