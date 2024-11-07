Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Isouthe Group Strengthens Presence with New Plant in Noida

November 6, 2024_ Italy-based Isouthe Group has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Noida, India, to enhance its presence in the medical...

India: Isouthe Group Strengthens Presence with New Plant in Noida
07 novembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Italy-based Isouthe Group has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Noida, India, to enhance its presence in the medical imaging sector. This facility, operated by its subsidiary Isouthe Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited, will produce a range of advanced ultrasound systems, all ‘Made in India’. CEO Franco Fontana highlighted the importance of a local supply chain and environmental sustainability as part of the company’s international growth strategy. The news was reported by noidadastak.com, highlighting Isouthe Group’s commitment to combining Italian innovation and local expertise to improve the Indian healthcare sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This facility India manufacturing facility facility
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza