India: Isouthe Group Strengthens Presence with New Plant in Noida

November 6, 2024_ Italy-based Isouthe Group has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Noida, India, to enhance its presence in the medical imaging sector. This facility, operated by its subsidiary Isouthe Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited, will produce a range of advanced ultrasound systems, all ‘Made in India’. CEO Franco Fontana highlighted the importance of a local supply chain and environmental sustainability as part of the company’s international growth strategy. The news was reported by noidadastak.com, highlighting Isouthe Group’s commitment to combining Italian innovation and local expertise to improve the Indian healthcare sector.