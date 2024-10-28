India: ISRO announces new dates for future space missions

October 27, 2024_ Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath has revealed new timelines for major space missions, including Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan. India’s first manned space mission is scheduled for 2026, while the Chandrayaan-4 sampling mission is scheduled for 2028. Also, a joint lunar landing mission with Japan’s space agency JAXA has been confirmed, which was initially scheduled for 2025 but has now been postponed to after 2028, Vartha Bharati reported. These missions are a significant step for India in the field of space exploration and international cooperation.