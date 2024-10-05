India: Italian Admiral Praises Indian Navy in Indian Ocean

04 October 2024_ Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Commander-in-Chief of the Italian Fleet, has praised the Indian Navy’s performance in the Indian Ocean during a press conference on the Italian Carrier Group, Cavour. De Carolis raised concerns about the rise in piracy in the region, attributing it to the decline in trade flow through the Red Sea. He stressed that the Indian Navy is doing an excellent job in countering this threat, highlighting the importance of their presence in the Indian Ocean. This news was reported by northeasttimes.in. India and Italy have been strengthening naval ties through joint exercises and defense cooperation, with Italy participating in significant initiatives in 2023 and 2024.