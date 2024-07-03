Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
India: Italian agricultural owner arrested for death of Indian worker

July 3, 2024_ Italian police arrested a farm owner for abandoning an injured Indian worker, who later died. 31-year-old Satnam Singh was left without...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 3, 2024_ Italian police arrested a farm owner for abandoning an injured Indian worker, who later died. 31-year-old Satnam Singh was left without medical care after his hand was amputated by a farm machine near Rome. Singh died of excessive blood loss two days later in a Rome hospital. The arrest of the alleged perpetrator, Antonello Lovato, took place on Tuesday. Jantaserishta.com reports it. The affair has shocked Italian public opinion and raised outrage against the exploitation of migrant workers.

