Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
India: Italian authorities save 33 Indian workers from slave conditions

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 13, 2024_ Italian authorities have rescued at least 33 Indian workers from slavery-like working conditions in the Verona province of northern Italy. The abuses were perpetrated by compatriots who had brought workers to Italy on seasonal permits, asking for 17,000 euros each for a better future. Workers were employed on farms, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just €4 an hour, with wages entirely withheld to pay off debts. Italian police have seized nearly half a million euros from the abusers, who have been accused of crimes related to slavery and labor exploitation. Siasat.com reports it. Victims will receive protection, job opportunities and legal residency documents.

