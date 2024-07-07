India: Italian bruschetta conquers Indian palates

July 6, 2024_ Bruschetta, an Italian delight made of toasted bread with tomatoes and olive oil, is gaining popularity in India. Despite the differences with traditional Indian cuisine, Italian dishes like bruschetta are finding a place in Indian hearts and menus. During the monsoon season, Indians are experimenting with variations of bruschetta with seasonal vegetables such as eggplant, corn, avocado and peppers. The versatility of bruschetta allows you to create healthy and tasty recipes, ideal for every day. slurrp.com reports it. This trend reflects the growing love for Italian cuisine in India, beyond the classic pizza and pasta.