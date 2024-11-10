Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
India: Italian Cuisine Celebrates Its Heritage in Kolkata with Enrico De Barbieri Visit

India: Italian Cuisine Celebrates Its Heritage in Kolkata with Enrico De Barbieri Visit
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Enrico De Barbieri, great-grandson of Angelo Firpo, visited Kolkata to attend the Italian Cuisine Week, an event that celebrates the Italian culinary tradition. During his visit, De Barbieri recalled the importance of Firpo's restaurant, founded by his great-grandfather in 1918, which brought continental cuisine to Kolkata until 1977. The event was organised by the Consul General of Italy in Kolkata, Riccardo Dalla Costa, and included a recognition ceremony by the local chapter of Intach. The news was reported by telegraphindia.com. De Barbieri expressed his desire to keep Firpo's memory alive and plans to set up a club dedicated to his legacy in Genoa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
