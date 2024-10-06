Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
India: Italian Fashion Shines at Paris Fashion Week with Alessandro Michele

October 6, 2024_ Paris Fashion Week has seen a strong connection with India, with the presence of Indian celebrities and the influence of Indian...

India: Italian Fashion Shines at Paris Fashion Week with Alessandro Michele
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ Paris Fashion Week has seen a strong connection with India, with the presence of Indian celebrities and the influence of Indian culture in the collections. Alessandro Michele, former designer of Gucci, debuted with Valentino with an India-inspired collection, featuring opulent tunics and traditional motifs. Giambattista Valli also paid homage to India, bringing traditional prints and styles to the runway. The news was reported by theweek.in, highlighting how Italian fashion continues to draw inspiration from the rich Indian culture, creating a bridge between the two nations in the fashion world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
