Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
India: Italian Film Festival in New Delhi
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
30 June 2024_ The Cultural Center of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi hosts the 'Fare Cinema: Italian Summer Film Festival' until 2 July. The festival, part of the 'Fare Cinema' initiative, opened with the screening of four short films and a welcome speech by Leonilde Callocchia, Deputy Director of the Cultural Centre. The exhibition presents ten short films curated by the National Short Film Center of Turin, including 'Impure' and 'Il Panda Minore'. Furthermore, two feature films from the 2023 Rome Film Festival are screened: 'Palazzina LAF' by Michele Riondino and 'Cento Domeniche' by Antonio Albanese. Timesofindia.indiatimes.com reports it. The festival marks the start of an exciting season for Italian cinema in New Delhi, with a Marcello Mastroianni retrospective scheduled for the autumn.

Italian Summer film festival The Cultural Center of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi film films
