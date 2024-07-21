India: Italian gastronomy protagonist in Pune and Mumbai

20 July 2024_ On the occasion of Wine & Cheese Day, Toscano restaurant in Pune offers an Italian dining experience with a wide selection of wines and cheeses. Visitors can enjoy pizzas and pastas prepared with high-quality ingredients, celebrating authentic Italian cuisine. In Mumbai, CinCin restaurant celebrates the Lemon Festa with lemons from the Amalfi Coast and Sorrento, offering dishes such as Tropical Salad and Lemon Taglierini. These events highlight the influence and appreciation of Italian cuisine in India. Grazia.co.in reports it. Participation in these events offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Italian flavors and traditions without leaving India.