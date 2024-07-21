Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Italian gastronomy protagonist in Pune and Mumbai

20 July 2024_ On the occasion of Wine &amp; Cheese Day, Toscano restaurant in Pune offers an Italian dining experience with a wide selection of wines and...

India: Italian gastronomy protagonist in Pune and Mumbai
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ On the occasion of Wine & Cheese Day, Toscano restaurant in Pune offers an Italian dining experience with a wide selection of wines and cheeses. Visitors can enjoy pizzas and pastas prepared with high-quality ingredients, celebrating authentic Italian cuisine. In Mumbai, CinCin restaurant celebrates the Lemon Festa with lemons from the Amalfi Coast and Sorrento, offering dishes such as Tropical Salad and Lemon Taglierini. These events highlight the influence and appreciation of Italian cuisine in India. Grazia.co.in reports it. Participation in these events offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Italian flavors and traditions without leaving India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Mumbai Pune traditions without leaving India
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza